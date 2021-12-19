Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KVSC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 588,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

