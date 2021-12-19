Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

