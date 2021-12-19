Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.