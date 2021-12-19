Kirk Somers Sells 1,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $496,442.96.

On Friday, November 5th, Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28.

Shares of CDLX opened at $66.58 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

