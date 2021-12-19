KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ INKA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. 1,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,106. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 433,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 374,901 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 694,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 260,706 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 559,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 159,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 513,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 400,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

