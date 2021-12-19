KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) vs. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Financial Survey

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KnowBe4 and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus $831.87 million 4.02 -$261.33 million ($1.54) -9.29

KnowBe4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -35.94% -38.92% -29.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for KnowBe4 and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 3 11 0 2.79 Dada Nexus 0 0 5 0 3.00

KnowBe4 currently has a consensus price target of $28.08, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 159.61%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Dada Nexus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

