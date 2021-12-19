Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Down 31.0% in November

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($212.36) to €195.00 ($219.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 345,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,093. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

