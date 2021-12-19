Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KORE. Cowen initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $6.37 on Friday. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

