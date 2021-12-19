Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after buying an additional 118,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,641,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

