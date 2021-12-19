Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

