Kuende Hits Market Capitalization of $668,375.62 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 138.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $668,375.62 and $71.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 395.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.