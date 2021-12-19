LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,906 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,698,000 after buying an additional 85,955 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

