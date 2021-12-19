Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 121.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 111.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $236.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

