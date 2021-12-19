Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

