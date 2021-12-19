Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

DG opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average is $221.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.