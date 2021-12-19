Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software stock opened at $406.82 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.11. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.