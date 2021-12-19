Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 2,761 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.