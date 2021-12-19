Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $240.16 and a one year high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

