Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 22,812 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,812 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

FMB stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

