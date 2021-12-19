Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

