Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.