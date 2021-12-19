Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,420,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,894 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.26. 7,534,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

