Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $38.20 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average of $332.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65. The company has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

