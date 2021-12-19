Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $100.26 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

