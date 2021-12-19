Lethean One Day Volume Reaches $605.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $605.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,098.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.32 or 0.08317303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.21 or 0.00323173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $436.50 or 0.00926779 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00074372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00386705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00264363 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

