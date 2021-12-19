Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Buys $99,528.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.