Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Buys $99,528.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.42.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
