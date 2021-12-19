Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Empiric Student Property to a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

LON ESP opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The stock has a market cap of £507.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.84%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

