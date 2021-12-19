Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.46. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

