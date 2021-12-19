Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 923 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $676.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.