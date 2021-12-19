Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 500 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

