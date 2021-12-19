Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 429 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

