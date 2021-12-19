Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $125,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

