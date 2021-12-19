Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $189,000 Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

