Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Leidos were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 145,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.