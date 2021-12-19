Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $344.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.