Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITT. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,560,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $18,487,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,890,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,165,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

