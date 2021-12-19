$LONDON Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50.00 (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, $LONDON has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $948,034.80 and $50.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.63 or 0.08273376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00076557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.28 or 1.00018836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

