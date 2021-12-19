Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.44

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 170691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at about $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 94.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

