Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $377.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.34 and its 200-day moving average is $366.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

