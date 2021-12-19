Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $38,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.