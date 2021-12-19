Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.