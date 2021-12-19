Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 59.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 280,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.38. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

