Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

