Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

