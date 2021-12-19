Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,500 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 588,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,085.0 days.

LNDNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$37.00 during midday trading on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

