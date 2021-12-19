Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.91.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

