Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.71 and traded as high as C$10.88. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$10.67, with a volume of 2,843,981 shares.

LUN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

