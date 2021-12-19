LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 76,096 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

