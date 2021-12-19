Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Update

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 416,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 392.1 days.

Shares of Mail.ru Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. Mail.ru Group has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

