Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $22,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05.

On Friday, October 15th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $31.44 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.